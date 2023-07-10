The Ministry of Investment on Sunday launched an inaugural promotional platform titled "Invest in Jordan".

The platform features 21 investment opportunities with an estimated investment value of JD1 billion in eight priority investment sectors.

In a statement, the ministry announced that additional sector-specific studies and investment opportunities will be regularly added, starting next month.

The platform was developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship as the Kingdom's first interactive promotional electronic platform for investors in both Arabic and English.

Its objective is to facilitate communication with local and international investors, enabling them to acquaint themselves with the country's business environment.

Minister of Investment Kholoud Saqqaf said that the platform's launch aligns with the investment policy and the promotion strategy for the 2023-2026 period recently approved by the Investment Council. It falls within the ministry's plans, which are in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision 2033, aiming to attract, encourage, promote and ensure the sustainability of an appealing investment climate.

She stressed that the platform allows investors to explore 21 investment opportunities with an expected investment size of approximately JD1 billion, adding that the electronic platform, accessible through the website invest.jo, also includes an interactive map showcasing sectors and available investment opportunities across all regions and governorates of the Kingdom.

The platform (Invest.jo) was developed in collaboration with the USAID Economic Reform Programme, which aims to support the Kingdom's comprehensive and sustainable reform efforts by focusing on policy development, facilitating investments and enhancing the competitiveness of the economic environment.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

