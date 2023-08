AMMAN — The Ministry of Local Administration's Municipal Services and Social Adaptation Project, funded by the World Bank, on Thursday launched a series of investment and development initiatives worth around JD2.3 million in Al Zaatari, Al Manshiyya, Madaba and Hawsha Al Jadeedah municipalities, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

