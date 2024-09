Lebanon said Tuesday the death toll from Israeli bombardment a day earlier had risen to 558, including 50 children, in the deadliest day of violence since Hezbollah and Israel went to war in 2006.

"So far, the health ministry has recorded 558 deaths, including 50 children and 94 women," Health Minister Firass Abiad said, adding that "the vast majority, if not all of those killed in yesterday's attacks were unarmed people in their homes."