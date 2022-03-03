AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday attended the launch of the first phase of the High Health Livestock Export Zone at the Mohammadieh Development Zone in Maan, a leading project of its kind at the regional level.

The project entails establishing a regional livestock import market capable of re-exporting livestock to achieve food security and regional economic integration, as well as supplying the domestic market with imported meats to reduce prices, according to a Royal Court statement.

The High Health Livestock Export Zone, a JD12 million investment in its first phase, currently provides 140 direct and indirect job opportunities. In its final phase, the project is expected to reach an investment value of JD35.5 million and provide 1,000 jobs.

During the visit, King Abdullah emphasised the importance of Jordan becoming a regional hub for food security, noting the need for the project to be self-sustainable.

His Majesty — accompanied by HRH Princess Basma Bint Ali, the chairperson of the Hashemite Fund for the Development of Jordan Badia — highlighted the need for similar projects in the Badia region to benefit local communities and become a model for development, noting the importance of providing a competitive environment and meeting quality standards at affordable prices.

The King was briefed on the added value the project will have to Jordan’s position in the livestock export market, and the health and safety standards implemented, in cooperation with the World Organisation for Animal Health, to meet export standards and secure regional recognition.

The project covers 1,500 dunums of the 50,000-dunum Mohammadieh Development Zone and is affiliated with the Hashemite Fund for the Development of Jordan Badia, which aims to promote sustainable development in the Badia by encouraging the participation of local communities and attracting investments to alleviate poverty and unemployment, and enhance the living standards of local communities.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi and Agriculture Minister Khaled Hneifat accompanied His Majesty on the visit.

