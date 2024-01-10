AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Tuesday chaired the Investment Council meeting, which tackled the achievements in the investment sector during the first nine months of 2023, addressed solutions for challenges faced by investors, and the impact of the Israeli war on Gaza on the Kingdom investments.

Khasawneh expressed appreciation for the significant efforts of the Investment Council, which held 12 meetings in 2023 within a framework dedicated to embodying the partnership between the public and private sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Khasawneh highlighted the council's accomplishments, including approving the Kingdom's general investment policy and the 2023-2026 investment promotion strategy, and facilitating investment which is a crucial element for achieving the Economic Modernisation Vision.

Khasawneh said that the overall investment performance increased by 34 per cent during the first nine months of 2023 under the Investment Environment Regulation Law. He also pointed out that during the first nine months of 2023, approximately 372 projects were initiated, generating 30,000 job opportunities,

Khasawneh also acknowledged the role of the council in shaping the Public-Private Partnership Law and legislative amendments for investment.

He also said, "Jordan experienced, during the last quarter of 2023, a shock due to the continuous Israeli aggression on the people in Gaza and the escalation practiced by the Israeli occupation in the West Bank, along with the settlers' violence."

The premiere said, "Everyone agrees with the Jordanian stance derived from fundamental principles of Jordan regarding crimes against civilians." He affirmed that this stance has helped us expose the crimes committed by Israel and the double standards in dealing with Israeli crimes, along with the immunity granted to them to continue these crimes.

Khasawneh also emphasised the continuous efforts by His Majesty King Abdullah to halt the Israeli aggression and confront any attempts to displace Palestinians outside Gaza and the West Bank.

He also highlighted King Abdullah calls for the two-state solution, in which the independent and sovereign Palestinian state would be established along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Khasawneh noted "We have been affected by the Israeli aggression," and faced challenges in various sectors that were performing well before the aggression, including the tourism sector.

He also highlighted initiatives to encourage domestic tourism to compensate for the slowdown in the past three months.

Khasawneh highlighted that Jordan's financial and monetary performance was outstanding during 2023, concluding the Extended Fund Facility Programme with the International Monetary Fund.

He mentioned starting a new programme with the Fund, to be announced soon, while maintaining the credit ratings for the Jordanian economy, which are a testimony to the resilience and integrity of the Jordanian economy.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the government has presented a draft law for the general state budget, including the highest capital expenditure in history.

Emphasising the need for economic stability, Khasawneh stated that solidarity with Palestinians should not disrupt national life and the economy.

He also commended the efforts of the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army (JAF) and security agencies in protecting the country's borders against drug-related issues and smuggling risks, acknowledging the economic burdens associated with these attempts.

Minister of Investment Kholoud Saqqaf presented achievements of the Investment Ministry, including an increase in direct investments to JD879 million during the first nine months of 2023, compared to JD657 million in the same period in 2022, before the impact of the war on Gaza. She also highlighted ongoing efforts to promote investment opportunities, with Arab funds expressing interest in Jordanian projects.

