AMMAN — Agriculture Minister Khalid Hneifat on Thursday said the ministry is making continued efforts to provide a fruitful environment for local seed production companies, and overcome related obstacles.

Launching a Field Day event, Hneifat inaugurated several laboratories of the Amman-Based Universal Seed Company, affirming the ministry’s role to support and develop the sector.

In 2011, only six companies were operating in the seeds industry with a production volume of only 11 tonnes. Currently, there are 36 businesses operational in the industry, exporting their products to 65 countries across the world, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Entrepreneurs in the sector have developed new, highly productive seed varieties, some of which can tolerate various plant diseases, and others suitable for diverse agricultural environments, the minister said.

The Kingdom, he noted, hosts nine experimental research and development offices for international companies.

The ministry, in cooperation with private sector institutions, renovated the laboratory in the Seed Technology Unit at the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC), where workers were trained on seed testing in preparation for Jordan’s accreditation as a member of the International Seed Testing Association (ISTA).

Food security is an “essential” pillar of societal security, and therefore the farmer’s work is a “sacred” duty that deserves appreciation, the minister said.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

