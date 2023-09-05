AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh on Monday received Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

During the meeting, Khasawneh stressed the friendship and strategic partnership between the two nations, which will mark 70 years of diplomatic relations next year, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He emphasised the need to build upon His Majesty King Abdullah's visit to Japan last April to strengthen bilateral relations and expand the scope of bilateral cooperation.

The prime minister stressed the importance of maintaining the strategic dialogue between Jordan and Japan, the fourth round of which was held on Sunday in Amman.

These dialogues play a key role in boosting economic, investment, trade, defence and security cooperation, he said, noting the commitment of both nations to hold the fifth round of the strategic dialogue before the end of the year.

Khasawneh expressed Jordan's appreciation for Japan's support to the country's economic development.

He further praised Japan's recent announcement of a $102.8 million loan to support Jordan’s general budget, with a particular emphasis on improving the electricity sector.

He also referred to a $6.4 million grant from the Japanese government, awarded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), to fund a project to improve the power system's operational capacity.

The prime minister also discussed the challenges posed by the Syrian refugee crisis in Jordan, amid a considerable decline in international support for both refugees and host countries.

On the economic front, Khasawneh highlighted the Extended Fund Facility programme, which has been subject to six reviews with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), contributing to bolstering Jordan’s financial and monetary stability.

Negotiations will be held with the IMF on a new national economic reform programme aimed at strengthening the resilience of the national economy, he added.

The discussion also covered various regional and international issues of mutual interest, with a particular focus on the Palestinian issue, with Khasawneh emphasising the need for a just and comprehensive settlement within the framework of a two-state solution that ensures the establishment of an independent and fully sovereign Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Khasawneh stressed the importance of preserving the historical and legal status quo of Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites and His Majesty King Abdullah’s commitment to safeguarding the holy sites under the Hashemite Custodianship.

The Japanese foreign minister praised the "solid ties" between the two nations and the significant progress achieved in the political, economic and security fields as a result of the strategic partnership.

He also mentioned that Japanese companies are interested in investing in Jordan.

He expressed his keenness to participate in the third Arab-Japanese political dialogue, set to be held in Cairo on Tuesday, as well as the first Jordan-Egypt-Japan ministerial meeting.

This round is the fourth of the strategic dialogue between Jordan and Japan, since they agreed in 2018 to upgrade diplomatic relations into a strategic partnership. The third round of dialogue was held in Japan in March this year.

