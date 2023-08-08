AMMAN — The Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) has proposed a set of actions to boost trade relations between Jordan and Egypt, starting with the conclusion of necessary arrangements and agreements to increase Jordanian exports to the Egyptian market.

An ACC report highlighted the importance of ongoing follow-ups and execution of the signed agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoU) between the two nations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The report underscored the significance of revisiting the MoU's executive programme on mutual recognition of conformity certificates signed in 2008.

The report emphasised the importance of simplifying customs procedures and reducing administrative expenses to facilitate the smooth flow of goods, as well as promoting information and trade data exchange between Jordan and Egypt.

The report also highlighted the need for training programmes and collaborative workshops aimed at developing skills and competencies required to bolster trade and business ties between the two nations.

In terms of trade figures, the report mentioned that Jordan's exports to Egypt stood at approximately JD45 million during the first five months of 2023, while imports from Egypt amounted to around JD407 million. National exports to Egypt reached a record high of JD160 million in 2022, representing the highest export value in recent years.

Jordan’s most frequently exported commodities to Egypt were carnallite, sylvite, and natural potash salts with a value of JD96 million during the past year.

Jordan's imports from Egypt mainly consist of metal products and foodstuff, particularly processed or preserved potatoes, ready-made food, potato flakes, anhydrous ammonium, fresh and dried oranges, and ovens.

Of the imports, Anhydrous ammonia topped the list with a value of JD21 million, according to the report.

The chamber has recorded 511 Egyptian trade and service sector partners, with a combined capital of approximately JD139 million.

Egypt ranked sixth among Jordan's most important trading partners in the Greater Arab Free Trade Area in 2021, with its share of Jordan's total national exports reaching 2.1 per cent, according to the report.

