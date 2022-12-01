Tourism Minister Nayef Fayez has met with his Saudi counterpart Ahmed Al Khatib on the sidelines of the 22nd World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit in Riyadh about developing cooperation and encouraging two-way tourism throughout all seasons.

The two ministers also discussed prospects for training Jordanians in Saudi Arabia on tourism-related skills, launching joint programmes, and promoting tourism in both countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Wednesday.

They also covered Arab and regional relations and their positions on them, joint action and the means needed to enhance tourism cooperation with the World Tourism Organisation. The two ministers also went over cooperation with the World Travel and Tourism Council.

