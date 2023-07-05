AMMAN — National exports to the US grew 0.3 per cent in the first four months of 2023, totalling JD607 million compared with JD605 million in the same period last year, the Department of Statistics' (DoS) foreign trade data revealed on Tuesday.

The Kingdom's trade balance surplus with the US stood at JD186 million in the January-April period of this year, while the volume of trade exchange between the Kingdom and the US amounted to JD1.028 billion, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Meanwhile, imports from the US increased by 18.2 per cent in the first four months of 2023, amounting to some JD421 million compared with JD357 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Jordanian exports to the US market included clothes, accessories, jewellery, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, ICT services, foodstuff and livestock and engineering industry products.

The Kingdom’s primary imports from the US consisted of transportation equipment, machinery, electrical appliances, medical devices, furniture, used clothes, grains, vegetable oils and fats, metal, iron, chemicals, foodstuff, animal products and wood products.

