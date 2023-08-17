AMMAN — Frogmen at the Royal Jordanian Navy (RJN) and Royal Boats Command carried out a joint drill with US counterparts as part of the joint naval exercise "Infinite Defender 2023".

The training featured operational diving with unmanned underwater vehicles and Shark Marine equipment in the operations area, as well as building and detonating underwater explosions, along with simulated and real mine construction operations using underwater cameras (ROV), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Wednesday.

The two-day training aims to exchange expertise in the fields of planning, command and control, develop the participants' capabilities in the training field and raise their combat competency level.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

