AQABA- The Sheikh Sabah Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal’s development plan will begin in the last third of this year, and the government is in the process of establishing a fixed berth for the conversion of liquefied gas within the development plan, port engineer Zakaria Al Arabi said on Thursday.

Arab’s remarks came during a two-day media tour of major energy facilities in the southern region organised by the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC), which started on Wednesday.

Arabi said that the fixed berth can be used within the government's direction to export gas by transit.

Arabi noted that the working capacity of the gas vessel (Golar) in the terminal is estimated at 715 cubic feet per day at peak times, while its natural rate is 490 cubic feet. The ship is chartered for 10 years at an estimated cost of $54 million annually and arrived in the Kingdom in 2015.

This ship transforms liquefied gas from its various sources through Shell Oil Company and international markets into a gaseous state and pumps it through the Arab Gas Pipeline for full use by the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO), which distributes it to generation stations, according to Arabi.

Director of the Directorate of Petroleum and Oil Shale Zaid Sammour told The Jordan Times that Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation (JSMO) and the Royal Scientific Society (RSS) were scheduled to meet on Thursday to come up with a unified equation for the calculating mechanism for home gas meters to issue an official decision for companies from the EMRC, as companies have different calculating mechanisms.

