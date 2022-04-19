Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Monday said that Jordan was affected by a "difficult decade" that began in 2010 and then was affected by the pandemic, which led to the Kingdom’s low economic growth rates that did not exceed two per cent.

However, the premier stressed that Jordan is “so far away from descriptions related to bankruptcy”.

During a Lower House session, Khasawneh said that despite the repercussions of the pandemic, international credit institutions have maintained the Kingdom's credit rating while others have even increased their ratings, Al Mamlakah TV reported.

The prime minister stressed that Jordan has a foreign currency reserve of some $17 billion, which is a record high reserve, never registered before in the Kingdom.

He reiterated that the Kingdom's economic conditions are “strong and firm”.

