AMMAN — The consumer price index, a measurement of inflation, increased by 2.29 per cent in the first quarter of 2022 to 104.11 points compared with 101.78 points in the same period of 2021, the Department of Statistics (DoS) reported on Tuesday.

The DoS said that inflation increased by 2.47 per cent in March to 104.73 points compared with 102.21 points in March 2021. The February 2022 rate stood at 103.90, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).