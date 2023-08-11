AMMAN — The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) on Thursday celebrated the growth of the "Prospects", project to develop Jordan’s agro-food industries funded by the Dutch Government and the International Labour Organisation.

Speaking during the ceremony, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply and Minister of Labour Youssef Shamali said that improving the working environment and enhancing productivity are strategic objectives, and the relationship between these two elements is essential for industrial enterprises, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Shamali stressed that the food industries sector receives Royal attention for its importance in enhancing the national economy, providing jobs and achieving food security.

Muhammad Jitan, representative of food industries sector at the JCI, said that the "Prospects" project aims to enhance productivity at several agro-food enterprises.

Every JD1 spent in the food security system contributes over JD2.55 to the national economy, Jitan said, noting that the sector's productivity is estimated at over $5.64 billion, representing some 40 per cent in an added value and 5 per cent of GDP.

Jitan pointed out that the good reputation of the sector's products has enabled their access to 88 countries, with a value of over $831 million in 2022.

CEO of the ILO "Prospects" project, Shatha Jundi, said that increased productivity is the cornerstone of promoting sustainable economic growth, achieving sustainable development and generating employment.

The Dutch chargé d'Affaires in Amman stressed his country's commitment to help enhance the Jordanian private sector’s capabilities through several projects that provide a decent work environment.

JCI President Fathi Jaghbir stressed the chamber's keenness to continue exerting efforts to further develop national industries.

