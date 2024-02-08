AMMAN — Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Khalil Hajj Tawfiq on Tuesday met with Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Naif Bin Bandar Al Sudairi to explore ways to enhance economic relations between the two countries.

Hajj Tawfiq highlighted the potential of developing a comprehensive economic strategy between Jordan and Saudi Arabia that aligns with the visions and goals of both countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He highlighted the importance of creating partnerships between the two kingdoms, especially in trade, investment, agriculture and tourism.

Hajj Tawfiq also praised the strong trade and investment relations between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, noting that the trade exchange volume reached JD 3.3 billion in the first 11 months of 2023, with 2.4 billion in imports.

He also said that Saudi investments in the kingdom amounted to about $14 billion, covering various sectors such as transportation, infrastructure, energy, finance, commerce, and tourism.

Hajj Tawfiq also revealed the chamber's plans to organise a visit by an economic delegation to several Saudi cities, including Riyadh, Tabuk, Jeddah, and Mecca to foster new business opportunities and partnerships.

The chamber will also take part in the Conference of Arab Businessmen and Investors, which will be held in Saudi Arabia in May, he said.

Al Sudairi reaffirmed the deep and historical relations between Jordan and Saudi Arabia on various levels, which are based on mutual respect and common interests, emphasising that relations between the two countries are “complementary rather than competitive”.

The ambassador also emphasised the importance of activating the Saudi-Jordanian Business Council to address any challenges and organise more joint events and initiatives.

He also stressed the importance of holding a joint conference in NEOM city and Aqaba governorate, which are both undergoing rapid development and transformations, to achieve economic integration and synergy.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

