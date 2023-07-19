AMMAN — Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan and Bulgarian Ambassador to Amman Dimitar Mihaylov on Tuesday signed a programme agreement concerning education, science and culture, a ministry statement said.

Praising relations between Jordan and Bulgaria, Toukan said that the signing of this agreement is part of both countries' work to strengthen bilateral cooperation in several areas of mutual interest, particularly as it pertains to education, culture, arts, museums, antiquities and media.

This programme will enter into force immediately with a three-year duration, the minister said.

The programme is the 13th of its kind to be signed with Bulgaria since the official establishment of scientific and cultural cooperation between the two countries over 48 years ago.

These efforts have resulted in the inception of executive programmes over the years that include scholarships, facilitating the exchange of university researchers, mutual visits from experts and educational delegations, and joint participation in conferences, symposiums, training courses and cultural exhibitions.

For his part, Mihaylov expressed his happiness in signing the programme with Jordan, highlighting the important role Jordan has played in developing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, expressing Bulgaria’s keenness to further strengthen ties with Amman.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

