AMMAN — Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi and Australian Ambassador Bernard Lynch on Tuesday discussed methods to enhance Jordanian-Australian parliamentary cooperation. Safadi commended Australia's intention to use the term "occupied Palestinian territories" and its declaration that Israeli settlements are illegal under international law, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also reviewed Jordan’s efforts, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, to support the Palestinian people. Lynch conveyed his country's appreciation for Jordan’s role in enhancing regional security and stability, stressing the "deep-rooted" relations between the two nations in terms of politics, defence and security, including counter-terrorism cooperation.

