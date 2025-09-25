AMMAN — The Department of Statistics (DoS) on Wednesday said that the agricultural producers’ price index (APPI) rose by 4.8 per cent during the first eight months of 2025, compared with the same period in 2024.

For August 2025, the index dropped by 8.6 per cent compared with August 2024, and by 3.5 per cent compared with July 2025.

The cumulative index for the first eight months of this year reached 115.3 points, compared with 110.0 for the same period in 2024. The index for August 2025 stood at 92.4 points, against 101.1 in August 2024, and 95.8 in July 2025.

Comparing the January–August period of 2025 with the same period in 2024, prices rose for several crops, most notably hot peppers, green sweet peppers, and bananas, which together accounted for 35.8 per cent of the relative importance.

Meanwhile, prices declined for crops including potatoes, coloured sweet peppers, and eggplants, which held a relative importance of 64.2 per cent.

On a monthly basis, the August 2025 decline compared with August 2024 was mainly attributed to lower prices of tomatoes, coloured sweet peppers, and figs, representing 56.1 per cent of relative importance.

In contrast, prices rose for crops such as white cabbage, grapefruit, and hot peppers, with a relative importance of 43.9 per cent.

Compared with July 2025, the August index showed a drop in the prices of dates, guavas, and grapes, which together represented 55.8 per cent of the index, while prices increased for crops including cauliflower, carrots, and zucchini, with a relative importance of 44.2 per cent.

