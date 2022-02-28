AMMAN- Arab and foreign investments in the Kingdom’s public and private free zones amounted to JD460 million in 2021, making up 52.2 per cent of public investments, said Director General of Jordanian Free Zones Abdulhamid Gharaibeh.

Gharaibeh said that 52 per cent of investors in public and private free zones were Jordanian, with their investments adding up to about 47.4 per cent of the total registered capital.

In total, the registered capital of Jordanian investments amounted to around JD415 million, with an average of JD157,000 per investor, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The next largest group of investors were of Arab countries, making up about 45.1 per cent of investors.

Gharaibeh said their registered capital amounted to about 32.5 per cent of investments, or about JD285 million, with an average of around JD123,000 per investor.

He added that 2.9 per cent of investors in free zones were from non-Arab countries. Their investments made up 20.1 per cent of registered capital, or JD176 million.

Gharaibeh also noted that there were 3,317 investment contracts in free zones at the end of 2021, distributed between industrial, commercial, tourism and service activities.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

