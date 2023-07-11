AMMAN — The Ministry of Investment has shared an investment opportunity for the establishment of a "Tourism and Entertainment City" through its online platform.

The project, set to require an estimated investment of $12 million, has a projected internal return rate of 15.2 per cent.

Ideally situated on a prime 54,672.90-square-metre plot of land near Ghamadan Park on Airport Road, the city will be 18 kilometres from Queen Alia International Airport and 12 kilometres from the city centre.

The city will offer a diverse range of attractions and pricing options to cater to various segments of society.

Envisioned components include a public park, food and beverage establishments, shops, water games, and cutting-edge virtual reality experiences, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The total value of the land parcel is estimated at JD16.2 million, some JD300 per square metre.

