AMMAN — The Ministry of Investment has taken a significant step towards streamlining processes for investors by introducing 27 new electronic services.

These services come as a continuation of the first phase launched in February, which introduced 68 electronic services.

The new services involve various aspects of the investment process, such as licensing, said a ministry statement issued on Sunday.

Investors can now benefit from services such as online registration and licensing, obtaining investor cards, exploring incentives and exemptions, identifying development and free zones, processing residency and visa applications and applying for citizenship, the statement said.

Additionally, the platform allows investors to access the investment fund, seek single approvals and lodge complaints with a dedicated ministry committee.

By leveraging the newly automated services on the digital platform, investors can easily access the services they require, track the progress of their applications and follow the actions of specialised staff, the statement said.

Moreover, the platform allows for convenient online payments and offers remote receipts of the final outcomes for each service.

One of the key highlights emphasised by the ministry is investment officials’ responsiveness to investor applications. If all requirements are met, investment authorities are mandated to respond within 15 working days from the date of submission. Failure to do so within the stipulated period will be deemed an automatic approval for the transaction to proceed.

The next phase of the automation project aims to integrate all investment services with the relevant official partners in various investment projects, the statement said.

Investors can now electronically access available investment services through the ministry’s official website, www.moin.gov.jo.

