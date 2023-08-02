Minister of Interior Mazen Al Faraya on Tuesday emphasised the significance of the Jordanian industry in supporting the national economy and addressing unemployment challenges. During a meeting with industrial investors at the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI), the minister highlighted Jordan's appeal as an investment destination, offering competitive advantages and electronic services, including the electronic visa and a five-year residency permit for investors and their families.

The Public Security Directorate also provides protection for investors through the Investors' Protection Department, he added. ACI President Fathi Al Jaghbir praised the Ministry of Interior's cooperation in safeguarding investors from extortion and threats. The investors raised issues related to granting Jordanian citizenship, facilitating visa issuance for Jordanians travelling to certain countries, and simplifying labour transfers between factories, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

