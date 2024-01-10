AMMAN — Industrial exports reached a total value of JD6.489 billion during the first ten months of 2023, accounting for 94 per cent of national exports, according to the Department of Statistic’s (DoS) figures.

The Kingdom’s national exports during the January-October period totalled JD6.910 billion, while imports totalled JD15.606 billion.

Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) data showed that the coverage rate of industrial exports in relation to imports during the first 10 months of last year was 41.6 per cent.

Data compiled by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, showed growth in six sectors and decline in the remaining four.

Growth rates ranged between 6.6 per cent for the packaging, paper and cardboard sector and 86.9 per cent for the wood and furniture industry, while the decline ranged from 2.3 per cent for chemicals and cosmetics to 31.2 per cent for mining.

The main exports include clothing and related articles, potash, phosphates, fertilisers, jewellery, pharmaceutical preparations, inorganic chemicals, soap and detergents, and machinery and equipment.

Geographically, the United States topped the list of exports destinations with exports worth JD1.631 billion, followed by India with JD1.046 billion, Saudi Arabia with JD842 million, Iraq with JD504 million and the UAE with JD265 million.

