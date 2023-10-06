AMMAN — The Lower House's Energy and Mineral Resources Committee and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) on Wednesday discussed cooperation in the renewable energy sector.

The Head of the Committee Talal Nsour MP stressed the importance of investing in the available renewable energy resources which aids in reducing the energy bill, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also praised GIZ’s efforts to support Jordanian youth through field training and capacity building in green and renewable energy.

For his part, GIZ representative in Jordan Andreas Koenig reviewed GIZ’s future plans and programmes, adding that they will continue their support through the German embassy in Jordan.

