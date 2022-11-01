Following a review of international crude oil and oil derivatives prices for the month of October, the Ministry of Energy on Monday decided to reduce the price of unleaded 90-octane and unleaded 95-octane petrol by 15 fils this November. One litre of 90-octane gasoline will be sold for 910 fils instead of October’s price of 925 fils beginning in November.

The price of 95-octane gasoline will likewise be set at 1,155 fils instead of 1,170 fils. The ministry has also decided to raise the price of diesel and kerosene, with one litre now selling for 860 fils rather than 825 fils. The price of gas cylinders will remain the same at JD7 per cylinder, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The average price of Brent crude oil rose to $93.4 per barrel in October, compared with $90 per barrel recorded in September.

