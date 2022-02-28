AMMAN- The Foreign Ministry said that embassy officials on border crossings helped a total of 141 Jordanians to cross into countries bordering Ukraine as of Sunday evening.

The counsellors facilitated the movement of 64 Jordanians through the border crossings between Ukraine and Romania, 37 through Ukraine's border with Poland, 14 through Ukraine's border with Hungary, 14 through Ukraine's border with Slovakia, and 12 others through Ukraine's border with Moldova, the ministry said, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Jordanian nationals are provided with all necessary assistance to ensure their safety and ease their return to the Kingdom, the ministry said.

As part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ efforts to follow-up on the situation of Jordanians in Ukraine, the Crisis Unit at the ministry, in coordination with all the various Jordanian authorities and institutions, is continuing its work around the clock by maintaining contact with Jordanians inside Ukraine, receiving their calls, checking on them, and directing them to ensure their safety and security.

In addition, the Jordanians who crossed to the aforementioned countries were immediately dealt with by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs present at the border points.

Required consular documents were issued to those who needed them and transportation was provided by buses or through trains to reach appropriate accommodation, in addition to escorting them to airports to facilitate their return to the Kingdom.

Later on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry said that the second group of 10 Jordanians from Ukraine, through Bucharest, arrived in the Kingdom in coordination with the crisis unit at the ministry’s Operations Centre, institutions, relevant Jordanian authorities and the Jordanian embassy in Romania.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Ministry announced the arrival of the first group of eight Jordanians from Ukraine, through Budapest, in coordination with the crisis unit at the Ministry’s Operations Centre, institutions, relevant Jordanian authorities, and the Jordanian embassy in Vienna, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ministry added that on Saturday, one Jordanian arrived from Ukraine in Aqaba.

