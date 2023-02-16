Senate President Faisal Fayez on Wednesday called for increasing the volume of Saudi investments in Jordan, especially in the fields of mining, water, energy, public transport and medical tourism.

During a meeting with the chairman and members of the Saudi Shura Council’s Saudi-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee, Fayez highlighted the importance of the existing Saudi investments in Jordan and commended the Jordanian-Saudi relations, which are based on mutual respect and coordination on issues of common concerns, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

During the meeting, talks covered the ongoing coordination and consultation between the two kingdoms, with both sides stressing keenness to enhance economic partnerships.

