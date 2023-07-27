AMMAN — Local exports increased by 6.8 per cent during the first five months of 2023, reaching JD3.415 billion, compared with approximately JD3.197 billion during the same period of 2022, the Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Wednesday.

A DoS report showed that the value of total exports, which includes local and reexported products, jumped by 5.6 per cent in the January-May period of 2023, totalling JD3.683 billion compared with JD3.486 billion for the same period in 2022, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Reexports amounted to JD268 million during the first five months of 2023, marking a 7.4 per cent decline, compared with JD289 million in the corresponding period of last year.

As for imports, during the January-May period of 2023, their value increased by 1.2 per cent, reaching JD7.649 billion, compared with JD7.559 billion in the same period of 2022.

According to the DoS figures, the trade balance deficit (the difference between the value of imports and the value of exports) went down by 2.6 per cent, reaching JD3.966 billion, as opposed to JD4.072 billion for the same period in 2022.

On a monthly level, total exports in May 2023 amounted to JD810 million, marking a 19.6 per cent increase, compared with the same month of last year, while local exports were up by 18.5 per cent, reaching JD733 million.

Re-exports amounted to JD77 million, up 31 per cent, and imports hit JD1.836 billion, up 9.2 per cent.

The trade balance deficit increased by 2.3 per cent to JD1.026 billion in the same month.

