Total electricity consumption throughout the Kingdom reached 17,380.17 gigawatt hours (GWh) in 2021, representing a 3.7 per cent increase from 16,759.5GWh in the previous year, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) reported on Monday.

Household and government usage stood at 7,732.3GWh, comprising 44.49 per cent of total electricity consumption, according to an EMRC statement, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The EMRC data also revealed that electricity consumption in the industrial sector amounted to 3,132.3GWh (18.2 per cent), while the agricultural and water pumping sector accounted for 2,693.3GWh (15.5 per cent). This was followed by the commercial and hotel sector, at 1,875G.6Wh (10.79 per cent), with street lighting drawing 378.6GWh (2.18 per cent), while 1,568GWh went for other consumptions at 9.02GWh (9.02 per cent).

A total of 2,428,297 consumers were connected to the three electricity distributors by the end of 2021, marking a 2.4 per cent increase from the 2,378,569 consumers registered in 2020.

Moreover, renewable energy capacity now stands at 1,579 megawatts, though traditional energy sources account for the majority of electricity supply, at around 3,977MW.

EMRC data also showed that peak power demand at night reached 3,770MW during winter, and 3,351MW during the summer.

As for per capita electricity consumption last year, it stood at 1,572 kilowatts/hour, while electricity distribution loss fell by 1.18 per cent.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

