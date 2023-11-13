El Shams Pyramids for Hotels and Touristic Projects recorded net profits after tax amounting to $208,762 during the first nine months of 2023, versus net losses of $1.526 million during the same period a year earlier, the firm’s financial indicators revealed on November 12th.

The company’s revenue loss went down 29% year on year (YoY) to $323,051 during the nine-month period ended September 30th from $453,238.

Al Shams Housing is primarily focused on the purchase and lease operations of lands for the purpose of developing, managing, selling, and leasing out property and buildings, as well as offering contracting, construction, maintenance, and management services to residential, touristic, and administrative structures.

