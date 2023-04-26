AMMAN — Private farm and chalet reservations during the Eid Al Fitr holiday did not reach the desired levels, according to the Federation of Farm and Chalet Owners, and individual chalet owners.

In spite of the improvement in weather conditions and the long holiday, reservations were almost similar to those made during the winter time, according to Head of the Federation of Farm and Chalet Owners Mohammad Al Saket.

Only the Jordan Valley area saw improvements in reservation numbers over the past few days, according to a press statement from the federation, which attributed the demand spike to the relatively warmer weather compared to Amman, Jerash, and Salt.

Hopes are still pinned on the summer season, as wedding season begins after Eid Al Fitr. It is expected that farm reservations will increase after the end of April, Mohammad Qadoura, a farm owner, told The Jordan Times on Tuesday.

“Reservations during Eid Al Adha and Eid Al Fitr over the past years were better. We are still at the beginning of the season, but this eid, the reservations were low,” he said.

In Jordan, there are 1,200 farms and chalets owned by around 500 individuals that fall under the federation’s umbrella, according to the press statement.

