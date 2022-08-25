Trade Exchange between Egypt and Jordan grew by 18.1% year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, recording $261.4 million from $221.3 million in Q1 2021, according to a press release published by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) on August 23rd.

Egyptian exports to Jordan reached $198.9 million in Q1 2022, increasing by 10.5% YoY from $180 million.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s imports from Jordan surged by 51.2% to $62.5 million in the first three months of 2022, compared to $41.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Remittances of Egyptian expats in Jordan amounted to $774.2 million in fiscal year (FY) 2020/2021, rising by 14.1% from $678.5 million in FY 2019/2020.

Likewise, remittances of Jordanians living in Egypt rose by 11.3% to $12.3 million in FY 2020/2021, compared to $11.1 million in the FY before.

In FY 2020/2021, Jordanian investments in Egypt were valued at $56.7 million, down by 2.9% from $58.4 million in FY 2019/2020.

