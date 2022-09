BEIRUT - The bodies of 53 people have been recovered off the coast of Syria, the Lebanese transport minister told Reuters on Friday, increasing the death toll from am ill-fated migrant voyage from Lebanon to Europe earlier this week.

Syrian authorities began finding bodies in the sea off the coast of Tartus on Thursday afternoon. Authorities have not yet said what happened to the boat.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alex Richardson)