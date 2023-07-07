AMMAN — Potential financial gains from cybercrimes are enticing cybercriminals, particularly in light of challenging economic conditions, suggest experts.

The Internet offers vast opportunities for both legal and illegal income generation, with the latter providing a platform for criminal activities such as cybercrimes, including identity theft, online fraud, and hacking.

Challenging economic conditions, combined with technological advancement and limited awareness of the rights and regulations governing the Internet landscape create the ideal environment for cybercrimes, pundits say.

Despite the implementation of comprehensive cybersecurity legislation, the number of reported cybercrimes has been rapidly increasing.

According to figures related to cybercrimes from the Judicial Council, 22,759 cybercrimes were recorded between 2019 and 2023, the Jordan News Agency, Petra said.

The Cybercrime Unit at the Public Security Directorate states that the number of cybercrime cases increased almost six-fold between 2015 and 2022 — an indication that many use social media platforms without knowing the difference between the freedom of expression and committing offences, unintentionally or not.

Economist Khaled Salameh told The Jordan Times that the rapid expansion of Internet access and the growing adoption of digital technologies provide cybercriminals with a larger pool of potential targets.

“The Internet enables cybercriminals to operate globally and target victims from different countries, which means that cybercriminals from other countries can target victims in Jordan, and vice-versa, ” Salameh added.

“The potential profits from these illegal activities can be a strong incentive for cybercriminals,” Salameh noted.

Salameh also highlighted the urgency to report any suspected criminal activity to the authorities. “Never submit to the criminal, never surrender to their demands,” said Salameh.

Economist Hussam Ayesh told The Jordan Times that economic factors, such as high unemployment rates and poverty levels can contribute to the rise in cybercrimes.

“Individuals who face financial difficulties may turn to cybercriminal activities as a means to make a living or improve their financial situation,” Ayesh said.

Cybercrimes can offer relatively low-risk opportunities for financial gain compared to traditional criminal activities, provided that cybercriminals can attack any Internet user regardless of their location, especially if the victim uses a digital payment system, Ayesh added.

“The rise of digital payment systems and e-commerce platforms can create new opportunities for cybercrimes,” Ayesh noted.

