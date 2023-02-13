The Department of Statistics on Sunday issued its monthly report, in which it revealed that the Consumer Price Index, an inflation measure, rose by 3.77 per cent in January, scoring 107.62 points in comparison with 103.71 for the corresponding period in 2021, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, report.

Fuel and lighting prices topped the list of drivers increasing the Kingdom’s CPI, recording a contribution of 31.82 per cent.

Culture and entertainment contributed to 10.40 per cent, followed by dairy produce and eggs with 7.88 per cent, rents with 5.17 per cent and transportation with 2.39 per cent.

