AMMAN — The Cabinet in its session on Sunday approved the Food Security Council Regulation of 2023.

The regulation is a response to the climate change and food crises challenges that have affected many countries around the world, including Jordan. The move also comes as an attempt to provide data, information and reports related to food security in the Kingdom in accordance with the indicators set by the national food security strategy, to review, approve and monitor food security-related policies.

Under this regulation, a "Food Security Council" will be established within the Ministry of Agriculture, and will be chaired by the minister of agriculture, with the minister of industry, trade and supply to serve as deputy chairperson. Members of the council will include the ministers of planning and international cooperation, health, social development, water and irrigation, environment, education and finance, the chief of staff, the director of Jordan Food and Drugs Administration, vice president of the national centre for security and crises management, chairman of the board of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, chairman of the board of the Amman Chamber of Industry and the Chairman of the Jordan General Farmers Association.

The Cabinet also approved Jordan’s involvement in a number of environmental initiatives launched during COP 27 conference held in Sharm El Sheikh last year.

The Council of Ministers also approved recommendations to reconsider pending cases between taxpayers and the Jordan Customs Department, deciding to settle 16 cases provided that the violators pay all remaining dues, fees and taxes, or costs within two months from the issuance of this decision.

