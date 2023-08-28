AMMAN — The Cabinet on Sunday endorsed the 2023 compensation system for farmers affected by agricultural risks.

The system comes in line with the amendments to the Agricultural Risk Management Fund Law No. 5 of 2009, which allocates compensation for farmers who are not part of the fund. It also takes into consideration the impact of climate change on the Kingdom, and natural disasters such as floods and storms which affect crops.

During a session chaired by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, the Cabinet also approved the recommendations of the Settlement and Reconciliation Committee to settle the tax status of 626 companies and taxpayers, who incurred obligations in accordance with the provisions of the Income and Sales Tax Law.

The Council of Ministers also approved the recommendations of the committee for dealing with outstanding claims to settle 15 cases of taxpayers and violators with the Jordan Customs Department. The taxpayers and violators must pay the remaining fees, including taxes or expenses within a period of two months from the date of issuance of this decision.

The Council of Ministers decided to retire Ibrahim Al Majali, the secretary-general of the Audit Bureau.

