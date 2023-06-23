AMMAN — By the end of April of 2023, the total area of licensed buildings reached 2.872 million square metres, compared with 2.314 million square metres during the same period of 2022, marking a 24.1 per cent increase, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Thursday.

The DoS said that the total number of building licences issued in the Kingdom rose by 9.2 per cent to 7,624 licences during the January-April period when compared with the same period of 2022, which registered 6,983, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The area of housing buildings totalled 2.486 million square metres in the first third of 2023, compared with 1.947 million square metres in the same period last year, registering an increase of 27.7 per cent, the DoS said.

The DoS stated in its report that the total area of buildings licensed for non-residential purposes showed a hike of 5.2 per cent, amounting to some 386,000 square metres in the January-April of 2023 compared with around 367,000 square metres in the same period last year.

Licensed buildings for housing comprised 86.6 per cent of the total area of licensed buildings, according to the department.

The central region of the Kingdom registered 68.7 per cent of the total area of licensed buildings, while the north recorded 23.5 per cent and the south witnessed only 7.8 per cent, according to the DoS.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

