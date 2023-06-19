AMMAN — In a proactive approach towards reducing wildfire risks, Ministry of Agriculture spokesperson Lawrence Al Majali detailed the ministry’s 2023 wildfire prevention and management plan in an interview with The Jordan Times on Sunday.

“The ministry, through its clear agenda for summer fire season was able to reduce wildfire risk by 70 per cent last year,” Majali said, adding that the ministry is continually exploring new measures to safeguard landscapes and sustain the proportion of forest wealth in Jordan.

Last year, many countries saw record number of extreme wildfire events, which are becoming more frequent with the effects of climate change, Majali explained.

The ministry’s plan involves imposing stricter control over forested regions, and a combination of actions aimed at making more resilient responses in case a wildfire event occurs, he added.

In addition, the plan includes refilling designated water reserves and stations to provide an alternative water supply for refilling fire engines, he said.

“Dry grass trimming will be conducted in cooperation with the Greater Amman Municipality and other municipalities across the Kingdom,” the spokesperson added.

Majali noted that the ministry’s plan is being implemented in partnership with administrative governments, civil defence departments and other relevant official departments.

“We have 24/7 coordination with civil defence administrators and officials; this helps establish effective communication among all agencies involved,” he said.

