AMMAN — The Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) on Saturday signed an agreement with the Global India Business Forum (GIBF), meant to establish a joint Jordanian-Indian business council. The signing took place on the sidelines of the New Delhi-held GIBF, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Signed by JBA Director General Tareq Hijazi, the memo aims to strengthen and enhance Jordanian-Indian efforts that will contribute to the expansion of trade and investment opportunities. Hijazi highlighted Indian projects in Jordan, particularly in phosphate and garment sectors, which have attracted investments totalling at about $1.3 billion.

India ranked seventh in terms of investments related to the Amman Stock Exchange in 2022, with a total investment value of $1.1 billion, he added. Highlighting the remarkable growth in bilateral trade, Hijazi noted that it reached nearly $2.3 billion last year, with exports reaching $1.3 billion and imports reaching $993 million.

