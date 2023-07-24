AMMAN — The Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI), in partnership with the Crown Prince Foundation’s (CPF) "TechWorks" initiative, on Sunday organised a workshop on the "Designing and developing products in innovative ways" programme. ACI General Manager Nael Hussami stressed the need to develop the industrial sector through creativity and innovation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hussami noted that this programme aims to build the capacity of Jordanian industries and develop their competitiveness by reducing the technological and knowledge gap in various fields related to innovation, product design, manufacturing methods, digital transformation and the use of modern technologies such as 3D printing and applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

CPF CEO Tamam Mango said that this workshop and its sessions aim to develop the specialised knowledge and capabilities of factories, based on CPF's belief that supporting local industry is a critical element in driving economic growth, providing jobs and promoting innovation and technological progress.

