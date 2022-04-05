The Amman Chamber of Industry’s (ACI) exports in the first quarter of 2022 increased to JD1.647 billion, up by 50 per cent compared with JD1.097 billion in the same period of 2021.

According to ACI statistics, the growth was driven by an increase in exports of most industrial sectors, except for the therapeutic and medical supplies sector and leather and embroidery sector that witnessed a decrease of 23 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The US, India, Saudi Arabia and Iraq imported JD940 million worth of ACI exports, which is more than 50 per cent of the total exports.

India came first in terms of the countries with the highest value of ACI exports with JD373 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with JD157 million in the same period of 2021, followed by the US with JD230 million in the January-March period of this compared to JD205 million in the same period of 2021.

Saudi Arabia received ACI exports with a value of JD181 million in the first three months of 2022 compared with JD160 million in the same period of 2021, followed by Iraq with JD156 million compared with JD130 million in the previous year.

Exports were distributed as JD537 million for the mining industries, JD308 million for chemicals and cosmetics, and JD234 million for the engineering, electricity and IT sectors.

Catering, food, agricultural and livestock industries' exports stood at JD177 million, therapeutic and medical supplies at JD122 million, and leather and embroidery at JD95 million.

The remaining exports were JD72 million for plastic and rubber industries, JD70 million for packaging, paper, carton and office supplies, JD27 million for construction sectors, and JD5 million for wood and furniture industries.

The ACI was established in 1962 and now has some 8,600 industrial facilities as members with a total capital of JD5 billion, and employ around 159,000 workers.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

