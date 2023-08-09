AMMAN — The Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) has announced that industrial exports reached a total value of JD4.024 billion recorded during the first seven months of 2023. This figure represents a slight decrease from the JD4.158 billion reported for the corresponding period in the previous year.

Data compiled by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, shed light on export trends across various sectors, revealing significant growth in six sectors while witnessing a decline in four, ranging from 1 per cent in the packaging, paper, cardboard, and office supplies industries to a substantial 16 per cent decrease in the mining sector.

Detailed analysis demonstrates a concentration of Amman's industrial exports towards key markets such as India, the US, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq. These countries collectively accounted for the majority of exports, amassing a total of JD2.295 billion.

Notably, exports to the US experienced a remarkable surge of 19 per cent, reaching JD666 million, a significant increase from the previous year's figure of JD560 million.

Similarly, exports to Saudi Arabia rose by 15 per cent, totalling JD483 million, in contrast to the JD418 million reported during the same period in the preceding year.

The most substantial growth was observed in exports to Iraq, registering a remarkable 45 per cent increase to reach JD484 million, up from the previous year's JD333 million.

However, the export figures to India experienced a decline of 25 per cent, settling at approximately JD662 million. Notwithstanding this decline, India remains a prominent destination for Amman's industrial exports within both Arab and foreign markets.

Geographically, the distribution of Amman's industrial exports during the seven-month period underscores the prominence of Arab countries as primary recipients, accounting for a total of JD1.757 billion. Non-Arab Asian countries followed closely, with a cumulative value of around JD1.120 billion. Exports to African countries totalled JD35 million.

Further analysis of the geographical distribution reveals that North American countries collectively received approximately JD706 million in goods, South American countries imported goods worth JD65 million, European Union member states acquired JD167 million worth of exports, European countries outside the EU accounted for JD91 million, and other countries collectively received JD84 million worth of goods.

The sector-wise breakdown of Amman's industrial exports for the seven months highlights a diverse portfolio. Notably, mining industries constituted a significant portion, accounting for JD1.179 billion. The chemical and cosmetic industries closely followed with exports valued at JD772 million, while the engineering, electrical, and information technology sectors contributed JD579 million.

Other noteworthy sectors included food, agriculture and animal resources, valued at JD445 million, medical supplies amounting to JD362 million, and leather and textiles, totalling JD275 million.

Established in 1962, the ACI currently boasts a membership of 8,600 industrial establishments, collectively employing approximately 159,000 individuals. The capital investment in these establishments stands at an impressive JD5 billion.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

