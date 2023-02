The Ministry of Tourism on Sunday revealed that the number of visitors to the Kingdom increased in January, reaching 504,025 tourists, compared to 407,709 tourists in the corresponding period of 2019, and 211,634 tourists in the same month of 2022. The number of overnight tourists in January rose to 409,023, compared to 344,617 overnight tourists in 2019 and 185,553 in 2022.

