AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on Wednesday launched the fourth phase of a project installing solar panels in underprivileged households.

At an estimated cost of JD800,000, the fourth phase included 800 underprivileged families who are beneficiaries of the National Aid Fund (NAF) in Irbid, Jerash and Ajloun, according to a ministry statement.

Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Al Kharabsheh said that he expects the new phase to be completed during the second half of next year.

He noted that the installation of solar panels linked to the electricity network using the Fils Al Reef fee will alleviate the burden of a monthly electricity bill on citizens, in addition to encouraging the use of renewable energy sources across the Kingdom.

The ministry's implementation of solar panels connected to the energy grid for the underprivileged families using the Fils Al Reef fee began in 2019.

Director of Electricity and Rural Electrification at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Ziad Al Saeedah said that a total of 1,098 requests were made by the end of June to benefit from Fils Al Reef fee, 935 out of which were approved.

The number of the beneficiaries to date has reached 7,732 households, over four phases, out of which two were completed, while the third, including 1,390 housing units, is in progress.