In implementation of Royal directives, the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday announced that two relief airplanes, each laden with 12 tonnes of relief and medical assistance, arrived in Damascus and Adana airports to help those affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

The two airplanes were dispatched by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sinan Majali said that the Kingdom is continuing to provide aid to Syrian and Turkish people to face the repercussions of the tremor.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian field military hospital, dubbed "Turkey 1", in cooperation with the Turkish ministry of health, provided medicine and medical equipment to Turkish hospitals and charity organisations to treat the injured, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Commander of the hospital Col. Mohammed Bani Hani said that all hospital personnel are working tirelessly to implement His Majesty's directives to help affected people and alleviate their suffering through such difficult circumstances.

For their part, Turkish officials commended the efforts of hospital personnel in providing medical and humanitarian services to those affected by the earthquake and their help in treating the injured.

The airplanes departed with assistance donated from charity associations in cooperation with the JHCO, Petra reported.

The Kingdom, following the earthquake, has sent nine aircraft to Syria and Turkey, loaded with rescue equipment, tents, logistical and medical materials, relief and food assistance, as well as Jordanian personnel from the international search and rescue team, and medical personnel from the Royal Medical Services Directorate.

