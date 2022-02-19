Feb 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said onSaturday Lebanon must offer stronger signals that it is seriousabout reform to secure support from the international communityas it struggles with a financial crisis.

"Lebanon first needs to be actively saving itself ... Weneed a stronger signal from the Lebanese body politic that theyare going to step up," Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said atthe Munich Security Conference.

He said this included stabilising the economy andaddressing issues of corruption and mismanagement as well as"regional interference and loss of state sovereignty".

Lebanon's ties to the Arab Gulf and particularly SaudiArabia, formerly a major donor to Beirut, hit rock bottom lastyear over what the Saudi foreign minister said was the growinginfluence of Iran-allied Hezbollah in the country.

(Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous, Editing by Timothy Heritage) ((ghaida.ghantous@thomsonreuters.com;))