BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Friday the country needs "six to seven years" to emerge from crisis.

Lebanon's economy has been in freefall since 2019, when a mountain of debt and political gridlock drove the nation into its deepest crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

"We need six to seven years to get out of this crisis," Aoun said in a televised interview.

(Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Nick Macfie) ((Timour.Azhari@thomsonreuters.com @timourazhari; +96170191137;))