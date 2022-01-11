CAIRO: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly discussed the transfer of Egyptian gas to Lebanon on the sidelines of the World Youth Forum in Sharm El-Sheikh.

According to a statement by Egypt’s government, they also discussed increasing bilateral trade and ways to achieve electrical interconnection between the two countries so as to supply Lebanon with electricity.

Madbouly informed Mikati about preparations for medical and food aid to be shipped to Lebanon.

During his meeting with Mikati on the forum’s sidelines, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi expressed full support to the work of the Lebanese government in meeting the aspirations of its people and carrying out necessary reforms.